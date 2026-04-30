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Karnataka student subjected to casteist slurs, boycott for questioning corruption

R Devaraju, the student, had alleged corruption in the execution of projects in Chikkanayakanahalli.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 21:24 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 21:24 IST
Karnataka NewsCorruptioncasteism

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