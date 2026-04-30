<p>Tumakuru: The Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) police station in Tumakuru has registered a case against 11 upper caste individuals who allegedly hurled casteist slurs at a student from the Madiga community, besides enforcing a social boycott of the student’s family.</p>.<p>R Devaraju, the student, had alleged corruption in the execution of projects in Chikkanayakanahalli. “Incensed, they attacked me, and boycotted my family,” said Devaraju, pursuing a degree in law.</p>.<p>Acting on his complaint, DCRE officials booked Nataraju, Sandesh Gowda, Muddegowda, Vasant Kumar, Kalyan Kumar, Tyagaraju, Yogeesh Achari, Kumar Achari, Shantaraju, Lakshman and Kariyappa.</p>.Crackdown intensified on foreign nationals staying illegally in Karnataka.<p>While some of the suspects belong to Vokkaliga and Vishwakarma communities, a few hail from OBC communities. One of them is a Kshatriya.</p>.<p>After Devaraju lodged a complaint with authorities expressing suspicions of corruption in a road-widening project in Pragati colony in Chikkanayakanahalli, the suspects reportedly called him to the Kariyamma temple on the pretext of discussing the issue with him. When he arrived, he was reportedly attacked and asked to withdraw his complaint.</p>