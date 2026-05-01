<p>Dharwad: Police Inspector Mohammad Rafiq Tahsildar attached to Vidyagiri police station has been suspended on Thursday.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, three police constables were suspended following an alleged police harassment leading to the suicide of BSc student Aditya Myageri.</p>.Karnataka: SC internal quota won't apply for recruitment exams already held.<p>Taking the alleged involvement of the police seriously, Police Commissioner N Shahshikumar has formed a team headed by DCP Law and Order Shruti to probe the complaint and submit a report.</p>