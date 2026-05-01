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Karnataka student suicide case: PI suspended

On Wednesday, three police constables were suspended following an alleged police harassment leading to the suicide of BSc student Aditya Myageri.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 22:34 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 22:34 IST
Karnataka NewsSuicide

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