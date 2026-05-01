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Karnataka students record over 99% pass in ICSE, ISC results

As many as 31,018 students from 454 schools appeared for the class 10 exam and 2,673 from 67 for class 12 exam. In ICSE girls have done better than boys.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 22:06 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 22:06 IST
Karnataka NewsISCICSE

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