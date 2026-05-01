<p>Bengaluru: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announced the class 10 and 12 results on Thursday with students from Karnataka achieving a pass percentage of 99.77% in class 10 (ICSE) and 99.96% in class 12 (ISC) .</p>.<p>As many as 31,018 students from 454 schools appeared for the class 10 exam and 2,673 from 67 for class 12 exam. In ICSE girls have done better than boys.</p>.<p>Sragvi Bhagavan, from VIBGYOR School, Kadugodi, Bengaluru has secured 99.80% marks in ICSE and emerged as one of the topper. Sharing her joy Sragvi said, “I am extremely happy with the result. Scoring 99.8% feels unbelievable, I’m thankful to my parents, teachers, my school and friends who supported me throughout this journey. I focused on understanding concepts clearly, revising regularly, and maintaining a balanced routine. I plan to pursue a career in astrophysics and continue working towards my goals with the same dedication and curiosity. "</p>.CISCE results 2026: ICSE Class 10 pass percentage at 99.18%, ISC Class 12 at 99.14%.<p>Kashvi Fogla from Greenwood High International School has scored 99.40% of marks in ICSE. </p>.<p>Vidita of VIBGYOR School has emerged as one of the top performer in the ISC Class 12 examinations and also secured seat in National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru by securing all india 25 rank in CLAT. </p>.<p>Tanishka B Majage from Bethesda International School, Kengeri Satellite Town has emerged as one of the topper with 99.6% score in ISC (Science) Thanishka Kilaru from Greenwood High International School has secured 99.25% in ISC in Science stream.</p>.<p>Harshil Praveen class 12, Commerce stream from Greenwood High, Bannerghatta secured 98.30%. "I have applied for a BBA (Honours) with specialisation in Finance in National University of Singapore (NUS) and a double degree in Accountancy and Business at Nanyang Technological University (NTU)," he said.</p>.<p>Most schools in Karnataka have achieved 100% results and several students secured 99 % and above in both ICSE and ISC.</p>.<p>In ICSE, among 14,376 Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates took the examination achieving a qualified percentage of 99.71% and 14,068 General Merit candidates appeared for the examination achieving a qualified percentage of 99.91%.</p>