Karnataka students urge state-run universities to issue hard copies of mark cards

<p>Bengaluru: Students who have been awarded degrees by state-run universities are appealing to their alma mater to issue hard copies of their marks cards, pointing out that both multi-national companies and foreign universities were insisting on the same.</p>.<p>Interestingly enough, government universities still insist on collecting a fee for the marks card along with the convocation fees.</p>.<p>Public universities were directed by the government not to issue hard copies of marks cards; instead, they were mandated to upload the soft copy of the marks card on the National Academic Depository (NAD), DigiLocker and the Karnataka State Data Centre. Students are issued a unique identification number for their NAD and DigiLocker entry.</p>.<p>Although students are furnishing this information, companies and foreign universities appear not to be satisfied. "Some of them insist on a hard copy of the marks card," said Sudhavana, who recently completed his MCA at Bangalore University.</p>.<p>Adding to the students' distress, the digital versions of their marks cards are often unavailable.</p>.<p>"The universities blame the Unified University and College Management System. We are in a position wherein we neither have access to the digital copy of our marks card nor do we have a hard copy of the same," rued some students.</p>.<p>Employment opportunities lost</p>.<p>Regrettably, some students have lost out on promising employment opportunities for want of a hard copy of their marks card.</p>.<p>"MNCs are not accepting the digital copy, while they insist on attestation from the university for the duplicates. But that is not easy. I have been trying to get my duplicate marks card attested for the past 20 days," another student said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Bangalore University Registrar (Evaluation) wrote to the government last month relaying the students' concerns. Citing the February 2022 government order that prevents universities from issuing hard copies of marks cards, the Registrar wrote, "We are receiving plenty of requests from students for the original physical copy of their marks cards."</p>.<p>Sources said that the Department of Higher Education is yet to respond to Bangalore University's request. In fact, the Registrar's letter to the government was written following a decision taken at a meeting of the varsity's syndicate.</p>