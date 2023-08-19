‘Karnataka, Tamil Nadu must be equal partners in distress sharing’, says M B Patil

When there is rainfall deficit, both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka must be equal partners in sharing the burden of the crisis, Industries Minister M B Patil said on Friday, commenting on Tamil Nadu approaching the Supreme Court seeking more Cauvery water.
This year, there is rain deficit and during such circumstances the ground reality must be taken into account, the former water resources minister said.
Patil added that in a few instances the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s decision has been against the state’s interests.
However, in the final argument for water sharing, advocate Fali Nariman argued in Karnataka’s favour, as a result of which the state was able to get 17 TMC additional water. With this, TN’s argument about Bengaluru North not falling under Cauvery basin fell flat, Patil recalled.
He added that Deputy CM and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar had called for an all-party meeting with regard to Cauvey water sharing. “Our government has prioritised the state’s interest over political differences,” he said.