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Karnataka targets drug-free status by 2028, says CM Shivakumar

'You must maintain control over your mind and body and never lose your mental balance,' he told the gathering, comprising mostly students.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 14:11 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 14:11 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarDrug

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