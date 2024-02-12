JOIN US
Karnataka teacher loses Rs 2.77 cr in air ticket fraud

The victim, Jayasudha, received a Telegram link from a stranger on her phone on September 3, 2023. It said she will get daily benefits of Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,600, if she booked air tickets through www.kiwiairfaresite.com.
Last Updated 11 February 2024, 22:26 IST

A teacher working at the government higher primary school at Udbal U village in the taluk has lost Rs 2.77 cr to an air ticket booking fraud.

A complaint has been registered in this regard. The victim, Jayasudha, received a Telegram link from a stranger on her phone on September 3, 2023. It said she will get daily benefits of Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,600, if she booked air tickets through www.kiwiairfaresite.com. She booked air tickets through the portal. The company remitted monetary benefits to her bank account initially.   

She booked more air tickets through the website between September 3, 2023 and January 12, 2024, spending Rs 2,77,52,153. But Jayasudha neither received benefits nor refund on cancelling the tickets, her complaint said.

(Published 11 February 2024, 22:26 IST)
