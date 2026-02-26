<p>Dharwad: A teacher allegedly cheated a class 10 student by collecting gold ornaments from him, on the pretext of helping the student in the SSLC examination.</p>.<p>The teacher at KE Board's Vidyaranya high school here has been accused of taking nearly 80 gram of gold ornaments from the student of the same school.</p>.<p class="bodytext">According to the complaint, the teacher told the student that he was facing financial difficulties and persuaded the student to bring money or gold ornaments from home, assuring that the valuables would be returned later.</p>.Expanding welfare schemes, fiscal constraints slow recruitments in Karnataka.<p class="bodytext">It is alleged that the student brought around 80 gram of gold ornaments from his house.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The matter came to light when the student’s parents discovered that the ornaments were missing. Following the incident, the student reportedly became mentally distressed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, the teacher denied the allegations made by the student and his parents.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While admitting that he had taken a small amount of money from the student, he denied receiving any gold ornaments. A case has been registered with the Dharwad town police station.</p>