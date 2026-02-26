Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Teacher takes gold from class 10 boy with exam help promise

It is alleged that the student brought around 80 gram of gold ornaments from his house.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 22:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 22:54 IST
Karnataka Newsstudentteacher

Follow us on :

Follow Us