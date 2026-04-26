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Karnataka: Teacher, upset over husband's illness & work pressure, shoots herself dead

The victim was known to be friendly and affectionate and was a favorite teacher among many students.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 15:23 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 15:23 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKodaguMadikeri

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