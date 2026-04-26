Karnataka: Teacher, upset over husband's illness & work pressure, shoots herself dead

<p>Madikeri: A 51-year-old teacher allegedly died by suicide on Sunday at Cherambane village near Bhagamandala in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/kodagu-sexual-assault-case-triggers-concerns-on-unlicensed-homestays-3978825">Kodagu </a>district.</p><p>The deceased, who shot himself, has been identified is Rohini. </p><p>According to the police, Rohini was a teacher at Cherambane GMP School. At around 5 am, she shot herself in the face using a firearm. Her husband and daughter, who were asleep in the house, woke up in panic thinking that a gas cylinder might have exploded. By then, Rohini had died on the spot due to the gunshot, police said.</p>.Woman kills self; Bengaluru police book husband, in-laws for dowry harassment.<p>A complaint has been filed stating that she took the extreme step due to her husband’s illness and work pressure. </p><p>“She had been assigned duties related to the national census work. However, she had not brought any work pressure to anyone’s attention, either verbally or in writing,” said DDPI Basavaraju.</p><p>Rohini was known to be friendly and affectionate and was a favorite teacher among many students. </p><p>A case has been registered at Bhagamandala Police Station.</p>