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Karnataka: Thinkers, activists reject SIR, term it 'undemocratic' & 'unscientific'

The letter noted that most of those who had been removed from the voters list were from minority, Dalit, Adivasi and other marginalised sections.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 23:37 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 23:37 IST
Karnataka Newsspecial intensive revision

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