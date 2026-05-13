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Karnataka: Three detained over gang war involving guns & knives in Kalaburagi

Police officials said that the two groups clashed over an old rivalry.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 17:48 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 17:48 IST
India NewsIndiaKarnatakaKalaburagi

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