Karnataka: Three detained over gang war involving guns & knives in Kalaburagi

<p>Kalaburagi: A gang war took place between two groups of rowdies in Qadeer Chowk here on Tuesday night. Members of one group shot at another group with an airgun and also attacked them with a knife. </p><p>Two persons Syed Jilan alias Baba (35) of Iqbal Colony and Naushed Patel (29) of Janjani Dargah area, were injured in the incident. The police have taken three persons into custody in this connection.</p>.Bengaluru police arrests 12 for brutal murder of rowdy-sheeter; police to invoke KCOCA.<p>Police officials said that the two groups clashed over an old rivalry. Two separate cases have been registered at the R G Nagar police station based on complaints filed by Naushed Patel and Khaja Pasha. </p><p>City Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D, DCP Shalu visited the spot and conducted an inspection.</p>