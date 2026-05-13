Karnataka: Three, including 10-year-old, drown in separate incidents in Haveri

<p>Haveri: Two boys were among three who drowned while swimming in two separate incidents in Hangal taluk of the district on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Two siblings - Sachin Byathanal (12) and Srujan Byathanal (10), of Neeralagi village, drowned in a pond while visiting their grandparents house at Kanchinegaluru for vacations. </p>.Two boys drown in quarry pit in Karnataka.<p>In another incident, Faizan (20), a native of Uttar Pradesh who ran a salon at Sammasagi village in Hangal taluk, drowned while swimming at Dharma canal near Shringeri village.</p>