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Karnataka: Three, including 10-year-old, drown in separate incidents in Haveri

Two siblings drowned in a pond while visiting their grandparents house at Kanchinegaluru for vacations.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 21:15 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 21:15 IST
IndiaKarnatakahaveri

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