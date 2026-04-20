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Karnataka: Three of family among four killed in serial accident near Hosapete

At least 20 passengers of the bus sustained injuries in the mishap.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 23:00 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 23:00 IST
Karnataka NewsAccidentHosapete

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