<p>Mariyammanahalli (Vijayanagar district): Three members of a family among four were killed and at least 20 people suffered injuries in a serial accident involving two lorries, an RTC bus, a car and two bikes near BMM Ispat factory on the Mariyammanahalli-Danapur stretch of National Highway 50 near Hosapete on Sunday.</p>.<p>The deceased are Sujata (34), who was serving as guest teacher at the government higher primary school at Kitnur village of Hagaribommanahalli taluk, her brother Kotresh (28) and father Nagappa (58). The fourth victim was identified as H Durugappa (55) of Thimmlapur village.</p>.<p>Sujata’s husband Jambanna has been shifted to the SDM Hospital in Dharwad for treatment. The family of four along with two others were going on two bikes to Kampli to see a girl for Kotresh for marriage.</p>.Couple from Bengaluru among four killed in separate accidents.<p>At least 20 passengers of the bus sustained injuries in the mishap. Of which, six passengers suffered critical injuries and were rushed to Koppal district hospital while the remaining injured have been admitted to Hosapete government hospital.</p>.<p>According to the police, a speeding garlic-laden lorry going from Delhi to Bengaluru hit a car and a lorry before ramming into a Chitradurga-bound RTC bus. The lorry then crashed into the bikes before falling into a roadside ditch.</p>.<p>The serial accident badly affected the traffic flow on the busy highway with vehicles lining up for 2 to 3 km on either side.</p>.<p>More than 50 police personnel deployed at the accident site ensured the smooth movement of traffic after three hours of struggle.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police S Jahnavi, Additional SP Manjunath, DySP Mallesh Doddamani, PI Vikas Lamani and staff visited the accident spot.</p>