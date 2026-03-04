<p>Halagur, Mandya district: A <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/leopard">leopard</a>, which had turned into a nightmare for the farmers of the region, fell into the trap laid by the Forest department, in Halagur, on Tuesday night.</p><p>The leopard had been attacking the livestock at Nitturu, Konnapura, Joganahalli, Benamanahalli and surrounding areas, and created panic among the residents. The farmers feared going to the field during the night time and wee hours.</p>.Male leopard rescued from Mysuru's H D Kote taluk.<p>Based on their complaints, the Forest department placed a cage on the land of Chowdegowda, in Nitturu. A three-year-old female leopard fell into the cage on Tuesday night. </p><p>The leopard was shifted to the Range Forest Office in Malavalli town. The leopard will be released into the forest as per the instructions of the higher officers, officials said.</p>