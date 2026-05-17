Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Three youths die in road mishap in Saundatti taluk

While two of them died on the spot, another breathed his last at the government hospital in Nargund.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 21:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2026, 21:58 IST
IndiaKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us