Karnataka: Three youths die in road mishap in Saundatti taluk

<p>Belagavi: Three youths riding on a motorcycle were killed after an unidentified vehicle rammed into their bike near Hulikatti village in Saundatti taluk of the district on Friday night. </p><p>The deceased have been identified as Ningappa Neelappa Matarangi (25), Prashant Hanumanthappa Barker (24) and Lokesh Barker (25), all natives of Kurubageri Oni in Nargund of Gadag district. </p><p>While Ningappa and Prashant died on the spot, Lokesh breathed his last at the government hospital in Nargund. </p>