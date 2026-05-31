Karnataka: Thundershowers continue to lash south and central districts

<p>Many parts of south interior Karnataka and central districts experienced heavy rains, accompanied by thunder activity and gusty winds on Saturday while most parts of north Karnataka continued to see dry spell.</p>.<p>Thundershowers, coupled with high-intensity winds, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday caused widespread damage in Chikkamagaluru city, uprooting trees and electricity poles, thereby disrupting power supply in many areas. A spell of sharp showers and gusty winds brought down trees and snapped power lines in Kote Layout, Hosamane, Jayanagar and along the bypass road.</p>.Pre-monsoon showers bring joy and misery in Kalyana Karnataka, central districts.<p>According to Mescom officials, 25 electricity poles and two transformers were uprooted in the coffee town in just one spell of thundershowers late Friday night. Roof tiles and metal sheets of several houses and the gymnasium at the district stadium were blown away in the strong winds that swept across the city. A portion of the compound wall of the Chikkamagaluru Club caved in.</p>.<p>Banana, arecanut and coconut plantations on several acres were damaged in Arasikere, Javagal and surrounding areas in Hassan district following a spell of heavy rain and gusty winds.</p>.<p>A spell of sharp showers on Saturday evening brought down soaring temperatures in Ramanagar town. Waterlogging was reported at several roads, causing grave hardship to the commuters.</p>.<p>Mysuru city and parts of the district, including Hunasuru, Periyapatna and Nanjangud taluks, continued to witness rains with thunder and lightning for the second day on trot on Saturday. Copious pre-monsoon showers have spurred kharif sowing in the district.</p>.<p>Mandya and Kolar districts saw a good spell of pre-monsoon showers in the evening. Mandya received 30 mm of rain in just one hour while Maddur recorded 31.5 mm rain.</p>.<p>Parts of Tumakuru, Chitradurga and Davangere districts also experienced showers in the evening. The rain brought some respite from the searing heat in the central districts.</p>