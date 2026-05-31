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Karnataka: Thundershowers continue to lash south and central districts

Mysuru city and parts of the district, including Hunasuru, Periyapatna and Nanjangud taluks, continued to witness rains with thunder and lightning for the second day on trot on Saturday.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 22:37 IST
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Heavy rain coupled with strong winds uproot an electrical pole in Chikkamagaluru.
Heavy rain coupled with strong winds uproot an electrical pole in Chikkamagaluru.
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Published 30 May 2026, 22:37 IST
Karnataka NewsThunderstormsHeavy rain

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