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Karnataka: Tiger sighted with cub in Chamarajanagar, found camping at banana plantations

The combing operation will start on Thursday, as there was a delay in the tamed elephants reaching the spot from Kushalnagar.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 15:35 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 15:35 IST
India NewsKarnatakatigerChamarajanagargundlupet

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