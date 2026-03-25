<p>Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar district: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tiger">tiger</a> was sighted with its cub and found camping at banana plantations at Chennamallipura and surrounding places, which has created panic among the villagers, in Gundlupet taluk, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chamarajanagar">Chamarajanagar</a> district.</p><p>However, the forest department is on its toes, keeping a vigil on the movement of the tiger using a drone camera.</p><p>It may be noted that the forest department had rescued a one-and-a-half-year-old female tiger at Chennamallipura village, under Bandipur forest area on Monday. </p>.Male tiger rescued from Karnataka's Gundlupet.<p>The tiger which fell into the cage laid by the forest department was shifted to Mysuru rehabilitation centre at Koorgalli and is under observation. </p><p>On Wednesday, a tigress was found moving with its cub in the same area, creating fear among the people living there.</p><p>Following this, the forest department has decided to launch a combing operation. The operation will start on Thursday, as there was a delay in the tamed elephants reaching the spot from Kushalnagar.</p><p>The forest department personnel and officials are camping on the premises, according to RFO Puneeth.</p>