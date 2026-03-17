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Karnataka to become new unit in RSS' rejig plan

"The new reorganisation will help with the expansion and improvement of the RSS' activities," Kshetriya Karyavah N Thippeswamy said.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 15:56 IST
Karnataka NewsRSSThippeswamy

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