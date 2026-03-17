<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh</a> (RSS) has decided to make Karnataka a new standalone unit under a major structural reorganisation as the Hindu nationalist body looks to expand its footprint.</p><p>The new organisational structure is expected to kick in by 2027, in time for the 2028 Karnataka assembly elections.</p>.'Govt acting in supreme interest of nation': RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale on West Asia conflict.<p>At present, the provinces (prant) of Karnataka Uttar, Karnataka Dakshin, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are grouped under one kshetra.</p><p>"Akin to the government system, every state will become a pradesh. Accordingly, Karnataka will function as a new pradesh," Kshetriya Karyavah N Thippeswamy said.</p><p>The RSS has decided to do away with provinces and create smaller divisions (sambhag). Across India, the 46 existing provinces will become 85 divisions. "Accordingly, Karnataka will have four sambhagas - Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi and Mangaluru," Thippeswamy said.</p><p>"The new reorganisation will help with the expansion and improvement of the RSS' activities," Thippeswamy said.</p><p><strong>Presence</strong></p><p>The number of daily shakhas (camps) stood at 4,127 in 2025-26, Thippeswamy told a news conference on the recently-concluded RSS Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS).</p><p>More than 19.61 lakh people attended 2,194 Hindu Samajotsavas that were organised in Karnataka to mark the RSS' centenary Thippeswamy said. A total of 562 route marches (pathasanchalan) were held with a participation of 2.21 lakh people.</p><p>The RSS covered 48.68 lakh households as part of its outreach, Thippeswamy said. A total of 7,262 Vijayadashami events were held in which 2.77 lakh people took part, he added.</p><p>Nationally, the RSS has 88,949 daily shakhas across 55,683 locations.</p>