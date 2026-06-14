Karnataka to boost power capacity as demand set to rise by 40% in 5 years

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> is witnessing a surge in power consumption and according to an analysis by the energy department, the power demand in the state is expected to increase by nearly 40% in the next five years. </p>.<p>At present, Karnataka consumes close to one lakh million units annually and this may go up to 1.4 lakh million units by 2031. </p>.Rainwater harvesting demand surges as monsoon nears .<p>According to officials from the energy department, increasing electric vehicle (EV) adoption and booming data centres will drive the increase in demand. “Data centres require large amounts of power and this will drive the energy demand. That apart, EV adoption is also expected to grow. Industrialisation will also continue and these factors together will increase the power demand in the state significantly,” a senior official from the energy department said.</p>.<p>To meet this increasing demand, the energy department has decided to increase its power production capacity by as much as 70%. At present, Karnataka has projects to the tune of 39 GW and plans to add 27 GW more by 2031. </p>.<p>“Of this 27 GW, 23 GW will come from renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and distributed RE projects. RE will be the focus going ahead. At about 10 GW of these new RE projects, battery energy storage systems (BESS) will also be installed to ensure that the RE produced can be stored and used,” explained Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy Department).</p>.<p>The remaining four GW will be augmented through traditional thermal power plants and hydro energy. Karnataka has also signed agreements with a few new thermal power plants and nuclear power plants across the country to procure power by 2030-31. “Many of these upcoming projects are slated to be commissioned by 2029 or 2030,” Gupta added.</p>