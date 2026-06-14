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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka to boost power capacity as demand set to rise by 40% in 5 years

At present, Karnataka consumes close to one lakh million units annually and this may go up to 1.4 lakh million units by 2031.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 23:53 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 23:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakapower

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