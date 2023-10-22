Karnataka to borrow from World Bank for development of first-grade colleges

The state government is getting low-interest rate loan from the World Bank for the development of the government first-grade colleges in the state.
Speaking to reporters after a review meeting with the chief minister on Saturday, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said that a Rs 1,540-crore loan will be taken for this purpose.
“The chief minister has agreed to get long-term low-interest loan from the World Bank. In the first phase, we will develop 72 colleges,” he explained.
He said that at least one college in every district will be selected for development. “We will also consider developing 31 polytechnics, 10 engineering colleges at a cost Rs 620 crore,” he added.
Sudhakar said that the chief minister has agreed to fill backlog and Kalyana Karnataka quota posts in state-run universities.
Referring to allegations of corruption made by Chitrakala Parishath president B L Shankar against a syndicate member of Bangalore University, Sudhakar said the local inspection committee had already submitted its report and he suspected the role of “middlemen” in the episode.