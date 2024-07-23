Karnataka to boycott NITI Aayog meet scheduled on July 27: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka will boycott the NITI Aayog meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair on July 27 as a sign of protest against the Union Budget 'neglecting' the state's demands, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.

"Despite my earnest efforts in calling for an all-party MPs meeting in New Delhi to discuss Karnataka's essential needs, the Union Budget has neglected our state's demands," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who also attended the meeting, has ignored the concerns of the people of Karnataka. We don't feel Kannadigas are heard, and hence there is no point in attending the NITI Aayog meeting," Siddaramaiah said.