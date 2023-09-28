Karnataka to challenge CWRC’s direction in SC, says CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state government will challenge the direction of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), recommending the release of 3,000 cusec of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, in the Supreme Court.
Speaking to reporters after visiting the famed Male Mahadeshwara temple in Hanur taluk on Wednesday, he said, “We have held discussions with legal experts and they have suggested to challenge the order. How can we release the water when we are facing a crisis? Hence, we are challenging the order of the CWRC before the Supreme Court.”
Siddaramaiah said that he has prayed for the well-being of the farmers and the people of the state, as Karnataka is facing drought this year, due to deficit rain, and 195 taluks have been declared drought-hit. “I have come to attend the MM Hill Temple Development Authority meeting as the chief minister is the chairman of the authority. There are plans to develop the shrine in the next five years”, he said.
It was his first visit to Chamarajanagar after taking charge as the chief minister for the second time.
When asked about his visit to Chamarajanagar district which has earned the jinxed tag, Siddaramaiah said, “I have no belief in superstitions. I have visited the district 12 times so far and was able to complete the five-year term. The jinx tag of the district has gone.”
Commenting on the Karnataka bandh called on September 29 over the Cauvery issue, Siddaramaiah said, “In a democracy, anyone can stage a protest or call for a bandh. But the Supreme Court has told not to hold bandh or protests that may cause inconvenience to the general public.”