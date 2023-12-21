Karnataka to constitute cabinet sub-committee to monitor Covid situation

Siddaramaiah asserted that the government will release the required funds to procure medical essentials and the officials have been directed to ensure the state is prepared to handle any surge. “As we increase testing, the number of Covid cases in the state may go up. I have asked the officials to make sure we have enough beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and other medical supplies to handle any surge in cases,” he said. He added that the government will also procure vaccines if necessary.

While masks have been made mandatory for those over the age of 60, Siddaramaiah urged others also to follow the mandate when in crowded places. He also hinted that the government may soon open up dedicated Covid wards, if necessary. “We need to ensure that no patient is inconvenienced. Hence, I have suggested that dedicated wards be started so that all the facilities are available below one roof,” he said.

Siddaramiah, however, said that the situation in the state was under control and there was no reason to panic. “There is nothing to worry about. However, it is important that we be prepared and cautious,” he said.

At present, the state has 94 active Covid cases. Out of the 92, 72 patients are under home isolation and 20 have been hospitalised. Only seven of them are being treated in an ICU owing to other health complications. Recently, three Covid deaths have been reported in the state.

“We cannot say all of them are owing to Covid, the patients had many other comorbidities,” Siddaramaiah said.