Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka to expand DigiLocker project for rural SC/ST people

DigiLocker is a federal government-run, Aadhaar-based online platform allowing citizens to store their digital documents, negating the need for physical copies.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 01:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 April 2026, 01:36 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSCST

Follow us on :

Follow Us