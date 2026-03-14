Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka to form district-level SIT to identify forest and revenue land: Krishna Byre Gowda

A joint survey is being conducted to segregate forest and revenue land in areas that had previously been granted to farmers.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 09:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 March 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKrishna Byre GowdaSpecial Investigation TeamSIT probe sought

Follow us on :

Follow Us