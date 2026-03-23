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Karnataka to frame law restricting mobile use among 'under 16' students: Minister

The Minister said the government is coordinating with the IT Department, which has formed a committee to examine social media practices, and that detailed guidelines are being prepared.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 08:58 IST
Karnataka NewsSocial mediamobile phoneMadhu Bangarappa

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