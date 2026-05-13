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Karnataka to get 1,243 EV chargers under PM E-Drive scheme

Supported by a financial outlay of Rs 123.26 crore, the move solidifies Karnataka’s position as a frontrunner in India’s transition to sustainable transport.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 22:32 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 22:32 IST
KarnatakaEVElectric Vehicle

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