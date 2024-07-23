Karnataka to get its first Doppler radar by this year for better weather forecasting

Posting a letter written to her by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Jitendra Singh, who is also in charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Karandlaje said, "We will now be able to predict our weather with accuracy. Following my request, the IMD has greenlit the installation of a Doppler radar in the city, scheduled to be operational by year-end. This is a major step towards better weather forecasting & preparedness for natural disasters."

In his letter, Jitendra Singh said the radar will have an operational range of 250 km and will be installed in Bengaluru this year. He also mentioned that the site for the radar installation has already been identified and the Centre had informed the state government to acquire the site.