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Karnataka to have first-of-its-kind portal to automate electricity life cycle

The portal will be integrated with various generation stations, transmission networks, distribution framework of electricity supply companies.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 22:24 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 22:24 IST
IndiaKarnatakaElectricity

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