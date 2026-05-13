Karnataka to have first-of-its-kind portal to automate electricity life cycle

<p>Bengaluru: The energy department is developing a first-of-a-kind centralised portal that will automate the entire electricity life cycle from production to consumption. </p>.<p>The portal will be integrated with various generation stations, transmission networks, distribution framework of electricity supply companies, besides power purchase and power-swapping agreements made. </p>.<p>“Some data will be updated on real-time basis and some others from existing database. This will help bring various bodies and resources of the energy department under one centralised system. This will improve transparency and prevent manual intervention as far as possible,” said Gaurav Gupta, additional chief secretary, energy department. </p>.<p>This will streamline manual processes, including raising of bills and financial settlements, ensuring financial discipline that will eventually bring down power bills for consumers. </p>.<p>“Financial discipline helps improve financial health of Escoms, which will be passed on to consumers. Also, fast decision-making and improved transparency will bring down operational costs and this will also help bring down charges for consumers,” a senior department official said. </p>.<p>The portal will provide real-time power generation and demand statistics along with multiple dashboards that will include details of generation, transmission and distribution. The availability of real-time data and centralised management system helps faster decision-making and will help bring down duration of power supply interruptions. </p>.Karnataka Energy Minister K J George launches Bescom's 'HT Mitra’ service portal.<p>“Unlike what used to happen earlier, now, with the centralised portal, the generators will punch in generation capacity and escoms can update their demand. This can be monitored in real time and in case of increase in demand, a decision can be taken faster as generation capacities at various generators are already known. This helps cut down interruptions,” said one of the developers working on the project. </p>.<p>The portal will help improve ease of business, making it easy for generators and other operators to work with the government through easy online registration. </p>.<p>Officials claimed this is the first time that such a portal is being developed in the country’ power sector. The project is 80% complete and the portal is already operational. It is expected to be completely ready by June. </p>