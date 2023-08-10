Karnataka to have its own energy efficiency action plan with help from industry

Aiming to provide a strategic roadmap for improving energy efficiency across various sectors, Karnataka will soon prepare a ‘State Energy Efficiency Action Plan’.
In a first step towards chalking out strategies for the state, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has appointed the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as the technical consultant to prepare the action plan after consultation with the various stakeholders.
“The development of the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan for Karnataka marks a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainable energy practices. This initiative will provide a comprehensive roadmap that leverages Karnataka’s strengths in renewable energy and energy conservation,” said K P Rudrappaiah, Managing Director, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL).
He added that the plan will provide a comprehensive blueprint for enhancing energy efficiency. “With a focus on analysis, recommendations, and actionable plans, this initiative is poised to make substantial contributions to the state’s energy efficiency endeavours,” he said.
From green building initiatives to smart grid programmes, Rudrappaiah asserted that the state had already chalked out a number of programmes to improve energy efficiency.
“Karnataka ranks first in India in energy conservation. We bagged the first rank in ‘State energy efficiency Index’ during 2019-20 and FY 2021-22,” he said. The initiative to draw out an action plan comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge at the Conference of Parties (COP 26) in Glasgow in November last year to reduce India’s projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030.