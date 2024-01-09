Karnataka to host ‘Constitution and National Unity’ conference in February

This was decided at a meeting chaired by Siddaramaiah to review preparations for the conference, which is being held as part of the 75th year celebration of the Constitution. The conference will be organised in association with the Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC) and the National Law School of India University (NLSIU). Also, a science exhibition by students of the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) will be held. “The conference is being organised to underline the importance of the Constitution, to spread awareness about its core ideals and promote national unity,” Siddaramaiah said in a statement.