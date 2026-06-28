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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka to implement master plan for Kollur Mookambika Temple: G Parameshwar

The temple administration honoured the Deputy Chief Minister with the deity's prasadam and a commemorative memento.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 11:16 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 11:16 IST
KarnatakaG ParameshwaraKollur Mookambika temple

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