Karnataka to implement master plan for Kollur Mookambika Temple: G Parameshwar

<p>Udupi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dr G Parameshwara</a> on Sunday said that a comprehensive master plan will be implemented to improve infrastructure and amenities at the renowned Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple for the benefit of devotees.</p>.<p>Parameshwara, accompanied by his wife, visited the temple in the morning and offered special prayers to Goddess Mookambika. He also participated in the Chandika Homa, which was conducted under the guidance of senior temple priests Narasimha Adiga and Subramanya Adiga.</p>.<p>Following the rituals, the temple administration honoured the Deputy Chief Minister with the deity's prasadam and a commemorative memento.</p>.'No question of my experience being overlooked': G Parameshwara on becoming Dy Chief Minister of Karnataka.<p>Speaking to reporters after the visit, Parameshwara said the proposed master plan aims to enhance facilities for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pilgrims">pilgrims</a> by improving darshan arrangements, parking, accommodation and other essential infrastructure. The government intends to implement the plan in a phased manner to provide a better experience for the large number of devotees visiting the temple.</p>.<p>The Deputy Chief Minister also said that the government has directed the Commissioner of the Muzrai Department to remove all encroachments on lands belonging to temples under the department. Similar instructions have been issued to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/deputy-commissioner">Deputy Commissioners across the state</a>, and appropriate action will be taken to clear encroachments and protect temple properties, he added.</p>.<p>During his visit, Dr Parameshwara made a surprise inspection of key temple facilities, including the temple granary, dining hall, and Lalithambika Guest House. He personally reviewed the arrangements and suggested introducing a computerised documentation system, noting that advancements in technology should be utilised to modernise record-keeping.</p>