Karnataka to launch new website for trekking tickets after 8 months of restrictions

<p>Bengaluru: Eight months after restricting trekking on many trails in Karnataka to avoid crowding in sensitive areas, the Forest Department will launch a website to restart booking of ticket for such trails.</p><p>Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre had ordered the suspension of trekking after hundreds thronged the Kumaraparvata trail in Dakshina Kannada. After hearing complaints of crowding, Khandre had sought carrying capacity studies to understand the maximum load on each of the trails.</p><p>"A new website will be launched Thursday for all the trails where tickets for all the trails can be booked," he said, after taking part in a walkathon as part of the 70th Wildlife Week.</p><p>Till recently, the Karnataka Ecotourism Board regulated trekking in 23 routes across the state where the department limits the number of visitors based on the carrying capacity of the area. However, those in the trekking business have said there are more than 300 routes in Karnataka of which at least 40 are highly popular and remain unregulated.</p><p>It remains to be seen whether the department has added more trails and decided to curb others.</p>