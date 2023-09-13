Karnataka to once again approach CWRC expressing inability to release water to TN: Siddaramaiah

Speaking to reporters after the meeting here, he said, "meanwhile, we will discuss with the legal team whether to release 5,000 cusec per day or not. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is going to Delhi to discuss with the legal team on this and also regarding filing a petition. Keeping all this in mind, we will take a decision afterwards."

Other than Shivakumar, who is also Minister in-charge of Water Resources, Ministers of the Cauvery basin region, former Chief Ministers of all parties, senior Ministers of the state cabinet, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members were invited to participate in the emergency meeting.