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Karnataka to procure sunflower seeds at Rs 7,721 MSP

The procurement drive will cover 11 districts: Bagalkot, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Vijayanagara, Raichur and Dharwad.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 21:33 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 21:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakasunflower seeds

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