<p class="bodytext">Minister for Agricultural Marketing Shivanand Patil has issued an order to procure sunflower seeds at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 7,721 per quintal for the 2025-26 rabi season. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The procurement drive will cover 11 districts: Bagalkot, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Vijayanagara, Raichur and Dharwad. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The directive was issued on Friday, aligning with the union government’s support price guidelines. It is aimed at preventing distress sales as market prices fluctuate. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The order also emphasised the use of technical and scientific facilities at rural warehouses to ensure that the quality of seeds is maintained during the 60-day purchase window. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Patil cautioned the district task force committees to remain vigilant against middlemen. “The procurement centres must not be misused by traders or agencies in the name of farmers. We need a transparent process where daily progress reports are submitted to the state government and the Karnataka State Agricultural Marketing Board,” he stated. </p>