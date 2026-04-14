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Karnataka to provide 500 acres for automotive research centre at Mandya

The state government had initially hinted at allotting up to 100 acres for an ARAI centre, where vehicles are tested and certified.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 00:18 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 00:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMandya

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