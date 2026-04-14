<p>Bengaluru: The state government has assured the Centre of granting a 500-acre land parcel in Mandya district for the establishment of the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).</p>.<p>The state government had initially hinted at allotting up to 100 acres for an ARAI centre, where vehicles are tested and certified. However, in the aftermath of the meeting between Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy and Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil, the latter directed officials to identify a 500-acre plot where ARAI could be established.</p>.<p>“The Centre has evinced interest in establishing ARAI in Mandya. Instead of setting it up across 100 acres, as was proposed earlier, we have discussed the possibility of establishing a comprehensive industrial park spread over at least 500 acres,” said Patil.</p>.Mandaviya lays foundation stone for indoor sports complex in Karnataka's Mandya.<p>Establishing ARAI across just 100 acres would result in its turning into a standalone facility, said Patil. “Instead, it would be better to develop a comprehensive industrial hub within which ARAI will be incorporated so as to support the automobile sector. Kumaraswamy has agreed to this proposal. Accordingly, instructions have been issued to the Special Deputy Commissioner to identify either government or private land in Mandya district,” he added.</p>.<p>A 105-acre parcel near Basaralu that was initially suggested for the ARAI centre had been agreed upon, said Patil. With plans having changed, the government is exploring other options, he added.</p>.<p>“Around 425 acres near Belluru along the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway was acquired in 2021, although those who parted with land are yet to be fully compensated. The Centre has been asked to consider this site for the project,” said Patil.</p>.<p>It was also suggested by some participants in the meeting that the industrial hub could be developed in the land adjoining Tubinakere Industrial Area in Pandvapura or along the borders of Mandya taluk. However, it was deemed best to deliberate on the final location for the project after the submission of a detailed report on the availability of land.</p>.<p>Kumaraswamy, meanwhile, requested the state to resolve all issues concerning land acquisition for the project by April 30. “We are planning to hold the foundation stone laying ceremony for the ARAI centre in May,” said the Union Minister.</p>.<p>Pointing out that the country already boasted four ARAI centres, Kumaraswamy expressed his wish to see Karnataka house the fifth one. “It will give a fillip to the automobile industry and the manufacture of electric vehicles. I have decided to establish the centre in Mandya, my Lok Sabha constituency. If the state government extends support, as promised by Patil, I can bring more such industries to Karnataka,” he added.</p>.<p>M B Patil said that Andrew Yule Company Limited (AYCL), which manufactures electrical equipment, large industrial fans and transformers, would need 25-50 acres to set up its manufacturing unit in Mandya. He assured the company of providing the land soon.</p>