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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka to recruit 3,395 police constables; apply online from today

Of the total 3,395 posts, 2,266 are reserved for men, 755 for women, 257 for in-service men, 82 for in-service women, and 35 for transgenders.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 02:02 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 02:02 IST
Karnataka NewsPoliceRecruitmentgovernment jobs

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