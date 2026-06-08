Karnataka to recruit 3,395 police constables; apply online from today

<p>Bengaluru: The state government has invited online applications for direct recruitment as 3,395 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/in-first-major-reshuffle-dks-govt-appoints-pronab-mohanty-head-of-cid-4030649">police </a>constables (civil) in various districts, cities and units under the Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) of the Karnataka State Police, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said. </p>.<p>“The competitive written examination, a key process for this recruitment, will be conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) in an offline-OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) format,” he added. </p>.<p>Of the total 3,395 posts, 2,266 are reserved for men, 755 for women, 257 for in-service men, 82 for in-service women, and 35 for transgenders. The selected candidates will be eligible for a pay scale of Rs 37,500 to Rs 76,100 along with the National Pension System (NPS). </p>.<p>Candidates must have a PUC or an equivalent qualification under government regulations, including CBSE, ISC, NIOS and three-year diploma courses. Candidates must be at least 18 years old as of their date of birth, and the government has granted a one-time five-year relaxation in the maximum age limit. </p>.Karnataka cabinet nod for 5-year age relaxation in govt jobs.<p>The maximum age limit is fixed at 33 years for general merit candidates, 35 years for SC/ST and backward classes candidates, and 38 years for tribal candidates, the home minister said. </p>.<p>Writing on X, Kharge said the application process would officially begin on June 8, and July 3 will be the last date to submit applications online. Candidates must apply only through the official website link of the Karnataka Examinations Authority: https://cetonline.karnataka. gov.in/kea/. </p>.<p>For further information and technical assistance, they can contact the KEA’s information centre at 080-23460460 or view the official ‘X’ account @KEA_KARNATAKA, he said. </p>