Karnataka to remain driving force behind India’s GCC Industry: IT Minister Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Karnataka government and Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), in collaboration with a business consulting firm, ANSR, unveiled the much awaited Karnataka GCC Landscape Report on Monday here.

This comprehensive report unveiled by Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge delves into the state's thriving GCC (Global Capability Centres) ecosystem, highlighting its growth trajectory, impact, and future potential.

"Karnataka has been the leading force in India's digital revolution, with GCCs serving as a key driver for the state's growth trajectory. We are implementing strategic interventions and facilitators to establish a resilient business and operational ecosystem for GCCs. We are coming up with the first GCC Policy in India to better support the GCCs looking to start operations in Karnataka," Kharge said.