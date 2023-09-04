Karnataka to set up 6-8 new centres of excellence by end of FY24: Priyank Kharge

Karnataka will be setting up more than 6-8 new centres of excellence (CoE) within the current financial year, which will act as incubators for businesses and emerging technology, IT & Bt Minister Priyank Kharge said during a press meet for the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) to be held later this year.
“The CoEs will be in partnership with the industry. We will be having CoEs for automobile technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, health science and medical devices. They will act as incubators for innovators and as skilling instrumentation facilities,” he said.
Through the 26th BTS, which has an expected participation of more than 30 countries, the Karnataka government is also aiming to scale the skilling ecosystem, for which it recently announced a ‘Skill Advisory Committee’ headed by Kharge. Other areas of focus for the state will be creating global innovation alliances (GIA) and a conducive environment for investments to flow in throughout Karnataka, Kharge said.
The minister was addressing the media post a ‘Breakfast Meet’ attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Kharge and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. During the meet, Siddaramaiah interacted with 100+ CEOs of leading IT, semiconductor, electronics and biotech organisations to discuss Karnataka’s tech ecosystem and the road ahead.
The aim of forging GIAs is to have a larger footprint across the globe, and more than 33 countries have already partnered with India in this regard, Kharge said. BTS will allow the state to host discussions and delegations to further these conversations, along with giving startups market access to the attending countries.
The state government is also putting increased impetus on the “Beyond Bengaluru” initiative, which aims to expand industry and commerce to emerging cities like Mysuru and Hubbali.
“We are looking at a cluster based approach for regional development. We will have vertical specific investments throughout Karnataka. Manufacturing will move out of Bengaluru. Already Mysuru has been identified as a semiconductor cluster and more than Rs 4,000 crore of MoU have recently been signed. The intention is to ensure there is a much more uniformed and structured growth for Karnataka in electronics, IT and Bt,” Kharge said.
More than 46 global companies have set up shop in cities beyond Bengaluru in the last 18 months and 130 more are in the pipeline, having expressed interest in these clusters, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) chairman BV Naidu revealed during the press meet.
The initiatives being undertaken through BTS also have a common goal of stimulating the state’s thriving startup ecosystem, Kharge said.
“Currently we are the 4th largest technology cluster in the world and we are the 21st most innovative ecosystem. We need to get to the top spot as soon as possible. The only way to do that is to ensure that we are consistent and have a very strong policy and financial framework to back these initiatives,” he noted.