Bengaluru: Karnataka sees a potential compound average growth rate (CAGR) or 19 per cent for its biotech industry, and the state’s ‘bio-economy’ is expected to triple to $100 billion by 2013, as per an official report released by IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday.

The state’s BioEconomy posted an impressive growth of $31 billion in 2023 from $22 billion in 2021, and it accounts for a fifth of India's BioEconomy.

The biotech sector’s growth added $9 billion to its economic value aided by innovative enterprises as well as an influx of capital contributing to research and development (R&D) and commercialisation efforts. Moreover, Karnataka attracted more than 30 per cent of investments in the sector nationally in 2023, in turn increasing its share in India’s BioEconomy to 21 per cent, as per the report.