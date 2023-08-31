Karnataka to tweak sports quota norms under CET

The Karnataka government has decided to tweak rules for sports quota admissions to professional courses through the Common Entrance Test (CET).

From the next academic year, for the CET scheduled in 2024, the government is likely to require students to have participated in sporting activities in three financial years, including one in which they will appear for the CET. Of them, two best sporting performances will be considered for admissions under the sports quota.

At present, sporting achievements from Classes 8-12 are considered.

Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said under the existing rules, a student who played a sport and won a medal in Class 8 - four years before CET - is considered for the sports quota. "This will be changed," he said.