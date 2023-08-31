Karnataka to tweak sports quota norms under CET

The Karnataka government has decided to tweak rules for sports quota admissions to professional courses through the Common Entrance Test (CET).
From the next academic year, for the CET scheduled in 2024, the government is likely to require students to have participated in sporting activities in three financial years, including one in which they will appear for the CET. Of them, two best sporting performances will be considered for admissions under the sports quota.
At present, sporting achievements from Classes 8-12 are considered.
Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said under the existing rules, a student who played a sport and won a medal in Class 8 - four years before CET - is considered for the sports quota. "This will be changed," he said.
The changes are based on recommendations by the Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports (DYES).
The DYES had formed a committee to review the sports quota based on requests by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Apparently, there was a lot of confusion and fake certificates submitted by the candidates. The DYES recommendations were accepted in the KEA governing council meeting on Thursday.
There are seven seats in medical, five in dental and 165 in engineering that are available under the sports quota.
Gold medals in Olympics or Paralympics will get the maximum of 100 points during consideration for sports quota. Participation in Olympics or Paralympics will secure 97 points. Medals or participation in world cups, world championships, Asian games, Commonwealth games will be considered.
Sports that do not figure at the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games will be considered, but with least points.
The list of sports disciplines will remain dynamic and also include games introduced in the previous Olympics, Asiad or Commonwealth tournaments, sources in the KEA said.