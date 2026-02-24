<p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Karnataka could witness four to six days of heat-wave conditions this summer, with north interior Karnataka and coastal districts likely to be the worst affected.</p>.<p>According to IMD’s long-range forecast, the state is expected to experience an above-normal summer, with temperatures rising 2–6 degrees Celsius above normal. In the 15 north interior Karnataka districts, the average increase could be up by four degrees Celsius. Coastal districts may experience sultry conditions due to high humidity levels, though south interior Karnataka may not record heat wave days and could see temperatures rise by 1.5–2 degrees Celsius compared to last year.</p>.<p>At present, 16 of the state’s 31 districts are recording temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius. Haveri (36.7°C) and Raichur (36.5°C) were the hottest places, while Kodagu recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 32.5°C.</p>.Karnataka High Court disposes of suo motu PIL on stadium stampede.<p>In north interior Karnataka, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Bagalkot could see a heat-wave during March and April.</p>.<p>N Puviarasan, head of the Bengaluru Meteorological Centre, said heat wave conditions are likely in March and April, with pre-monsoon showers accompanied by lightning expected from May on wards.</p>.<p>“The current atmospheric systems suggest that March and April will remain dry. Pre-monsoon showers can be expected only towards the end of May,” he said.</p>.<p>He says that out of the 90 summer days, the state could witness a maximum of six isolated heat-wave days, where temperatures may rise by at least five degrees above normal.</p>.<p>“Above normal temperature is very likely over coastal Karnataka and due to associated relative humidity, there would be higher impact on people,” he says.</p>.<p>The World Meteorological Organisation defines a heat-wave as five or more consecutive days when the daily maximum temperature exceeds the average maximum temperature by five degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>The IMD report attributes the above-normal summer to the ongoing El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) phase and its interaction with<br />the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which are influencing temperature patterns across India.</p>.<p>Experts point out that Karnataka has not consistently recorded or reported heat wave cases in recent years.</p>.<p>An economist noted that parts of the Kalyan Karnataka region frequently record temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, but such instances have not been officially acknowledged.</p>.<p>“Recognising heat waves would require implementation of the standard operating procedures prescribed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA),” she said.</p>.<p>With the Union government recently recognising heat waves as a natural disaster and allocating additional funds, experts say the state should formulate a comprehensive action plan.</p>.<p>Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Honnamba S said the state government is yet to receive an official communication from IMD regarding heat wave conditions.</p>.Toxic veggies: Report shows nitrates in water, lead in air in Karnataka.<p>“Last year, heat wave-prone districts were asked to prepare mitigation plans. Similar preparations will be made this year,” she said, adding that Karnataka has already declared heat wave a local disaster and will implement further measures once guidelines and additional funds are received from the Centre.</p>.<p>Highlights - Heat is on\n* In 15 north interior Karnataka districts, average increase could be up by four degrees Celsius\n* Coastal districts may experience sultry conditions due to high humidity levels\n* South interior Karnataka may not record heat wave days and could see temperatures rise by 1.5–2 degrees Celsius compared to last year</p>