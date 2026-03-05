<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> state police M A Saleem has issued an order abolishing the colonial-era orderly system, under which constables were attached to senior officers to perform non-policing duties such as cooking, cleaning, dropping children to school and other household work. </p><p>The move aims to end the long-standing practice of deploying police personnel as personal attendants and instead utilise them for core policing duties. The decision follows a government order revising the existing orderly system in the police department. </p><p>As part of implementing the order, the department has proposed the creation of 373 orderly posts to replace <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">police</a> personnel who were earlier assigned to such duties. </p><p>A proposal was submitted through official correspondence to create these posts and to revise the allowance that will be paid in place of the withdrawn orderly personnel. </p>.Karnataka police issue fresh guidelines on registering FIRs on social media posts .<p>According to the proposal, the restructuring will cover 2,447 posts across various ranks in the police department. </p><p>These include officers from the ranks of Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), Director Generals (DG), Additional Directors General of Police (ADGP), Inspectors General of Police (IGP), Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), Superintendents of Police, Commandants, Assistant Superintendents of Police, Deputy Superintendents of Police and Police Inspectors. </p><p>Under the revised system, 373 orderly personnel will continue, while 3,320 police personnel currently deployed as orderlies will be discontinued and reassigned for policing duties. In place of the orderlies, officers will be provided with a monthly allowance depending on their rank. </p>.Policing begins with high morale.<p>The proposed allowance structure includes Rs 8,000 per month for DG-rank officers, Rs 6,000 for ADGPs, Rs 5,000 for IGPs, Rs 3,000 for DIGs/SPs/Commandants, and Rs 2,000 for ASPs, DySPs/Assistant Commandants and Police Inspectors ranks. </p><p>The order also specifies that certain senior officers may be provided limited staff support such as cooks, attendants and drivers as per existing norms, but dual benefits will not be allowed.</p>