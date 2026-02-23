<p>Bengaluru: When it comes to decarbonisation efforts, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>tops the country's populous states but lags behind when it comes to transforming the power ecosystem and enabling conducive markets, as per a new report.</p><p>The joint report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and Ember, a think tank, does recognise Karnataka as one of three strong performers that showcase consistent leadership in the decarbonisation dimension. Himachal Pradesh and Kerala are the other two states.</p><p>India aims to achieve installed capacity of 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel by 2030. The cumulative installed capacity at the end of 2025 crossed 100 GW by the end of October 2025.</p><p>In the third edition of the report, experts from the two organisations analysed the data for 21 states on a three-dimensional framework to understand the progress across key dimensions of the clean electricity transition.</p>.Material, storage constraints key hurdles in clean energy push: Economic Survey.<p><strong>Renewable Energy high share</strong></p><p>Karnataka topped the states in the efforts made to shift to renewable energy (RE), utilising the RE potential and the extent to which economic growth is decoupled from emissions. "Its high renewable energy share of approximately 37 per cent in the total power procurement mix contributed to its relatively lower power sector emission intensity, reflecting the state’s growing green electricity portfolio," it said.</p><p>Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu followed Kerala and Himachal Pradesh in the decarbonisation dimension. Delhi, Telangana and Bihar showed improvement while Odisha remained heavily reliant on thermal power due to legacy coal-based infrastructure.</p><p>"No state demonstrates consistently strong performance (features in top seven) across all three dimensions.. The findings suggest that even leading states need to strengthen weaker links to achieve a holistic transition," the report said.</p>.<p><strong>Ecosystem</strong></p><p>Decarbonisation, however, requires a robust and well-prepared power system to integrate RE, enable decentralised energy solutions and strengthen grid operations. Here, Karnataka fell to 18th position while Delhi, Haryana and Assam topped the list.</p><p>The study attributed this to limited smart meter deployment and low distributed solar capacity in its total RE capacity mix. Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Telangana were at the bottom because they showed limited progress across the dimension.</p><p>Similarly, Karnataka fell to 14th position when viewed through market enablers lens. Here, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan topped the chart by taking up initiatives that accelerate RE adoption. The dimension sought to capture both demand side drivers like electric vehicles and supply side measures like green tariffs.</p><p>Vibhuti Garg, Director – South Asia, IEEFA, said such divergence was inevitable at the sub national level given the structural and historical factors. "Going forward, understanding these state-level differences and gaps in progress is essential for designing targeted policies and interventions,” she added.</p><p>Ruchita Shah, Energy Analyst, Ember, said more targeted approach to policies and interventions were needed to ensure the momentum was evenly spread.</p>