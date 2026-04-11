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Karnataka: Town Panchayat chief officer who gave Lokayukta the slip arrested

Suresh Shetty had reportedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from G Raghuram Reddy to issue the e-khata for the latter’s new layout. Reddy subsequently lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta police.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 23:35 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 23:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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