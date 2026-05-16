Karnataka traders, transporters fear cascading effect of rise in fuel prices

<p class="bodytext">A sudden and steep rise in fuel prices that took effect this morning has left motorists, commuters and small businesses across the city reeling in shock. The price of petrol soared to about Rs 106.21 per litre, with the price of diesel touching roughly Rs 94.1 at some retail outlets.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Commuters at several fuel stations in Rajajinagar, Jayanagar and surrounding suburbs expressed shock and frustration as attendants updated pump displays. “I filled up for Rs 200 earlier; now the same quantity of petrol costs Rs 220. A hike of Rs 3 makes daily travel unaffordable for students and working-class families who depend on two-wheelers and autos,” said Kiran, a two-wheeler rider who was at a Rajajinagar station. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Retail outlets around the city witnessed visibly tense scenes from early morning, with customers demanding explanations and questioning how daily essentials and transport costs were to be sustained if fuel prices continue to climb. “We don’t see wages rising at the same pace. Everything from food to public transport fares become more expensive when fuel prices go up,” said another commuter waiting in line.</p>.'Hike in fuel prices is BJP's conspiracy': KPCC spokesman M Lakshmana.<p class="bodytext">Ranjith Shankar, another customer, said, “We cannot depend on public transport as the metro is expensive and there is no last mile connectivity. If the price of petrol keeps rising, we may all have to shift to electric vehicles.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Local taxi and auto drivers described the impact on their daily incomes. “We travel 30–40 km a day. A few extra rupees per litre makes a big dent in our earnings,” said an autorickshaw driver near Majestic. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Cab owners whose cars run on diesel said that the hike will impact their bottomline. “The source for our livelihood is diesel, and for people like us a Rs 3 hike is huge. We are scared that there will be a surge in the price in the coming days. Our profits are already taking a hit because of cab aggregators,” said B K Guru, a cab driver. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Fuel station managers confirmed there have been no shortages reported. Arun Kumar, a station manager in Central Bengaluru, said, “We received about 10,000 to 15,000 liters even before the war crisis began and we are are still receiving the same volumes.After the price hike, we are seeing a surge in the number of consumers. The station has been mostly crowded since this morning.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The latest round of increases comes on the back of recent hikes in both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders, compounding pressure on household budgets. Traders and transport operators warned of cascading price rises: auto and bus fares, freight charges and even grocery prices. </p>