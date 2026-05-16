Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka traders, transporters fear cascading effect of rise in fuel prices

The price of petrol soared to about Rs 106.21 per litre, with the price of diesel touching roughly Rs 94.1 at some retail outlets.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 23:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 May 2026, 23:47 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnatakapetrol prices

Follow us on :

Follow Us