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Karnataka: Train movement in Khanapur taluk affected as uprooted tree falls on track

Haripriya Express on its way towards Dharwad was stranded at Nagargali railway station for more than two hours while upline services remained normal.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKhanapurrailway trackstrees uprooted

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