Karnataka: Train movement in Khanapur taluk affected as uprooted tree falls on track

<p>Khanapur: Train movement on the downline between Nagargali and Tavargatti stations in Khanapur taluk was affected with a tree uprooted and fell on the railway track on Tuesday evening. It has led in the train movement between Londa-Alnavar getting affected.</p><p>Nagargali and surroundings received unseasonal rains combined with thunder and gusty winds at about 5.30 pm. About 30-feet tall tree near the railway tracks got uprooted and fell on it. Haripriya express on the Kolhapur-Tirupati route had to stop at little distance away.</p><p>Railways staff from Nagargali and Tavargatti railway stations rushed to the spot and informed senior officials. With the help of locals they cleared branches from one line and facilitated train movement on upline track between Alnavar and Londa.</p>.Landslide blocks rail route in Haridwar, movement of trains affected .<p>Haripriya Express on its way towards Dharwad was stranded at Nagargali railway station for more than two hours while upline services remained normal.</p><p>Forest Department officials reached the site to clear the tree. The site wherein the tree has uprooted was in forests and taking the earthmover machine to clear the track was getting delayed. It could take more than two hours to get the track cleared.</p><p>Sources said railway officials were making efforts to operate trains on the one upline available by using crossing option and facilitate train movements both up and down until the track was cleared.</p><p>Sangli-Bengaluru Rani Channamma express was stranded at Londa railway station and Belagavi-Mysuru train was stranded at Khanapur railway station.</p>