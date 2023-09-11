Karnataka transport strike called off after transport minister Ramalinga Reddy assures action

The 24-hour strike announced by the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations on Monday was withdrawn at 2.30 pm on on the same day after Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy assured action would be taken regarding their demands.

The federation called for the bandh after the government failed to take action regarding its 27 demands, the majority of which were about banning bike taxis and withdrawing the Shakti scheme that has impacted the earnings of private transport and auto-rickshaws.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy met the protestors at the Freedom Park on Monday afternoon and agreed to fulfil most of their demands. He assured that measures would be taken to vacate the stay on the Rapido bike case and ban illegally running bike taxis.