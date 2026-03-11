<p>Gadag: The gold unearthed in the historic Lakkundi village in Gadag dates back to 500 to 600 years, said the chief of the Treasure Evaluation Committee M S Krishnamurthy.</p>.<p>Krishnamurthy, who examined the treasure unearthed in Lakkundi at the Gadag Deputy Commissioner’s office on Tuesday, said, “The 466g of gold, found while a foundation was being dug for the construction of a house in Lakkundi, appears to be from the time of the Vijayanagara Empire. Commoners in those days did not use ornaments inscribed in the likeness of a lion. The ornaments unearthed appear to have been made for a female Deity.”</p>.Lakkundi, the village that outshone a heavenly realm.<p>He said that the ornaments were inlaid with precious gems such as blue sapphire, emeralds, and corals.</p>.<p>“The estimated value of 466g of gold is around Rs 80 lakh in today’s market. But the value of these historical ornaments is likely to be ten times higher,” said Krishnamurthy.</p>