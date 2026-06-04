Karnataka: Trekker with acute knee pain rescued atop Gadaikallu

<p>Mangaluru: A 30 year-old trekker who could not descend after developing severe knee pain while ascending 'Gadaikallu' hill (a popular trekking destination in Belthangady taluk) was rescued by Belthangady Fire and Emergency Services personnel and members of Dharmasthala Shaurya Disaster Response Team on Thursday.</p><p>The trekker identified as Mohammed Shareef (30) was part of a four-member group from Janata Colony in Thannirupantha village in Belthangady taluk. After purchasing tickets, the four members including two women began trekking to Gadaikallu in the morning. After climbing the stone steps Shareef experienced pain in his knee and was unable to make his way back down the hill.</p>.Mangaluru: Mescom deploys special emergency task force to tackle monsoon challenges.<p>Belthangady Fire and Emergency Services personnel and members of Dharmasthala Shaurya Disaster Response Team on being alerted by police climbed over 1,500 steps leading to Gadaikallu and carried out a rescue operation that lasted nearly three hours before safely bringing him down. He was subsequently admitted to the Belthangady Taluk Hospital for treatment.</p><p>Those who participated in the rescue operation included Belthangady Fire Station Officer Venkatesh S H, Assistant Station Officer Neelayya Gowda, Lokesh Nayak, Shravan Nayak, Venkanna, Ramappa, driver Rathan Kumar N, members of Dharmasthala Shaurya Disaster Response Team Avinash Bhide, Sachin Bhide, Ramesh Bairakatta, Sudhir Ujire, Ravindra Ujire, Manjunath Nada, Belthangady Wildlife Division DRFO Ravindra Nayak, Beat Forest Officer Hemanth, Forest Watchers Veerappa and Suresh, local residents Vinod Pinto, Sujith Shetty, Kiran Miranda, Clevin Miranda, and Rivon Miranda.</p>