Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Trekker with acute knee pain rescued atop Gadaikallu

After climbing the stone steps Shareef experienced pain in his knee and was unable to make his way back down the hill.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 17:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2026, 17:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBelthangady

Follow us on :

Follow Us